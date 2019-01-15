Chase and Savannah Chrisley Pack Their Bags and Head to L.A. to 'Find Themselves' in New Spinoff

They’re all grown up — or are they?

Chase and Savannah Chrisley have always lived under the watchful eye of their dad Todd Chrisley. But now, they’re taking the next step toward adulthood.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the upcoming Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, which follows Chase, 22, and Savannah, 21, as they embark on a road trip from Nashville to Los Angeles to prove their independence.

“I feel like we need to get out of Nashville, see if it helps us find ourselves,” Savannah says in the trailer. “I think L.A. is where we need to be.”

So what exactly will they be doing in Tinseltown? Savannah wants to focus on her clothing line and beauty ventures, while Chase vows to try his hand at acting — much to patriarch Todd’s dismay.

“I look forward to eating in the restaurant that Chase is going to be working in,” Todd says with an eye-roll.

With just three months to make their dreams come true while living together in the Hollywood Hills, the two siblings will quickly discover that L.A. is very different from home — and the pressure is on for them to either grow up or go home.

“Los Angeles here we come! Chase is pursuing his dream of acting and I am taking the beauty world by storm,” Savannah previously told PEOPLE. “Cosmetics have been my heart and soul for years and now I’m bringing it all to life. Stay tuned to for all the craziness to come!”

The 16-episode Growing Up Chrisley premieres in April on USA Network.