Chase Chrisley Ponders How Loved Ones Can 'Unexpectedly Be Taken from You' Days After Parents' Sentencing

Chase Chrisley shared a poignant message after parents Todd and Julie were sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case.

Chase, 26, reshared a post about how loved ones can "unexpectedly be taken from you" on his Instagram Story Monday. The anecdote chronicled a conversation between two friends in which a man encourages his friend to make dinner for his wife and not take her love for granted.

"It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner," the story read, in part. "It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you love because at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you."

The tale concludes with some simple advice to readers. "Next time someone you love wants to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it."

Chase is the latest of the Chrisleys' children to post a poignant message on social media following their parents' sentencing.

Last week, Chase's sister Savannah also took to social media to share a quote by pastor Kimberly Jones, a.k.a. Real Talk Kim.

"Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him," the post by Jones read. "Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."

Kyle Chrisley, the once-estranged son of Todd and Julie, quoted the Bible verse Matthew 7: 1-3 on his Instagram Story following their sentencing.

"Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you," the verses read. "Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?"

Lindsie Chrisley, Todd and Julie's oldest daughter, shared a photo of herself alongside her son Jackson, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Campbell. The post also featured the Bible verse Psalm 34:18.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit," Lindsie, 33, captioned the Story, which was underscored by the Hillsong Worship song "Who You Say I Am."

Last week, Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement in the crimes. Both were also sentenced to 16 months of probation following their jail time.

The sentencing came after Todd and Julie were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

The couple previously denied all allegations and chose to fight back through their attorneys by filing a joint motion for a new trial. Though that motion was not granted, their sentencing was delayed from Oct. 6 to Nov. 21 after their lawyer claimed a witness lied on the stand.

Following the sentencing, the couple's attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP said the family was "optimistic" for the future as they planned to appeal the convictions.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little said. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

Todd and Julie are expected to report to prison at the start of the New Year, according to The New York Times.