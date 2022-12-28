Chase Chrisley's Fiancée Reveals They Overcame 'Major Breakup' in 'On and Off' Relationship Before He Proposed

The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to fiancée Emmy Medders on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee

By
Published on December 28, 2022 04:25 PM
Emmy Medders is opening up about her (sometimes rocky) road to engagement with fiancé Chase Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley welcomed her future sister-in-law to her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast this week to chat about Medders' courtship with the Chrisley Knows Best star leading up to his romantic October proposal.

Medders acknowledged the relationship had its "ups and downs," including "one major break" during her relationship with Chase, 26.

"We started talking right before COVID hit," said Medders, 26. "It was on and off, and then we were doing really well, and then we did have one like major breakup where we didn't talk for like — I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks."

She admitted, "It felt like two months for me."

Ever since getting back together, though, things have been "great" for the couple.

Savannah, 25, also had her own confession, acknowledging she doesn't "have a great relationship" with Medders after at least one past disagreement.

Medders clarified, "There's no hate at all. .... I mean, I know we're not sisters yet, but family's gonna get in arguments."

"It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah interjected.

Medders laughed in agreement: "He's always in the middle of it!"

Both ladies said they've smoothed things over and are working through the "disconnect" caused by their occasionally clashing personalities.

"I don't mess with Savannah!" joked Medders. "At least I try not to."

Chase proposed on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee.

To pop the question, Chase rented out the 12,000-seat stadium where he had 175,000 rose petals laid on the field in the shape of a heart. "I was so surprised," Medders exclusively told PEOPLE at the time. "I had no idea it was happening."

"It was the perfect night," Chase said. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

As of October, the pair said they hadn't discussed wedding planning, though they do agree on location. "Emmy and I both talked, and we would both really love to get married in Charleston," Chase told PEOPLE.

With lots of details yet to be decided, Medders did say Chase's dad Todd Chrisley definitely had his own ideas for the day: "Todd's already blowing up my phone, sending me some dress options that he thinks are pretty."

Unfortunately, the young couple's march to their wedding day won't be entirely joyous — Todd and wife Julie were sentenced to prison on Nov. 22, just one month after Chase's proposal, for multiple financial crime convictions.

They have been ordered to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17 but, according to the Chrisleys' attorney, are planning to continue appealing and remain united as a family and "optimistic."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley premieres new episodes weekly everywhere podcasts are available via PodcastOne.

