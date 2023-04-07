Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Give a Wedding Date Status Update While They're 'Enjoying This Engagement'

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are enjoying a long walk to the altar

While answering questions on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Medders revealed that she and her Chrisley Knows Best star fiancé are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

In response to the question "Have you picked a wedding date?" the University of Georgia alum responded, "No date yet! We are just really enjoying this engagement season right now."

After dating on and off for nearly three years, Chrisley proposed to Medders on Oct. 5, 2022, at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It was the perfect night," he told PEOPLE the time. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

While the couple is taking their time to get to the altar, Medders is making sure to revel in the small things.

Emmy Medders Instagram

When another follower asked what her favorite thing is about her fiancé, she couldn't narrow it down to just one.

"I love his sense of humor, how selfless he is, his giving heart and how deeply he loves others and so much more," she said.

The couple, who began dating in early 2020, made their relationship Instagram-official that July. Before their engagement, Chrisley and Medders broke up in 2021, but by spring 2022 they had reconciled.

As for when their wedding date — and any planning — the couple has given a glimpse as to a possible locale.

Just after Chrisley proposed at the the baseball park and placed 175,000 rose petals in the shape of a heart in the outfield, the reality star gave PEOPLE a hint.

"Emmy and I both talked, and we would both really love to get married in Charleston," Chrisley told PEOPLE.

But the date itself is up in the air while his parents Todd and Julie serve out concurrent prison sentences for financial crime convictions last year.

In January, Julie spoke to Medders about her prison sentence in an episode of her podcast Chrisley Confessions. Julie compared the situation to Medders' mother's experience caring for her husband, who has ALS.

"There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there's a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," Julie shared. "It almost makes me feel ashamed that I'm even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won't see him again this side of heaven."

Julie added, "I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing. ... You're entitled to feel how you feel."

Medders told Julie that an experience like this "changes the way you see life."