Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Share Sweet — and Wedding-Ready! — Valentine's Day Tributes

Chase Chrisley and his fiancée Emmy Medders are celebrating their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple!

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, shared a sweet photo alongside his bride-to-be in honor of the holiday on his Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Medders also shared a snapshot of the pair nuzzling together on her own Instagram Story. She simply added a heart emoji.

Chrisley proposed to Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee.

To pop the question, Chase rented out the 12,000-seat stadium, where he had 175,000 rose petals laid on the field in the shape of a heart.

"I was so surprised," Medders exclusively told PEOPLE at the time. "I had no idea it was happening."

"It was the perfect night," Chase said. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

As of October, the pair said they hadn't discussed wedding planning, though they did agree on location. "Emmy and I both talked, and we would both really love to get married in Charleston," Chase told PEOPLE.

With lots of details yet to be decided, Medders did say Chase's dad Todd Chrisley definitely had his own ideas for the day: "Todd's already blowing up my phone, sending me some dress options that he thinks are pretty."

However, Todd's ability to lend a hand in wedding planning may be limited as his legal woes continue. The reality star and his wife Julie were sentenced in November after a jury convicted the couple in June of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison.

On Jan. 17, Todd checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his 12-year sentence, while Julie reported to a prison in Lexington, Kentucky, to serve out her seven-year sentence. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison.

The two reality stars are currently working on appealing their case.

In December, Chase addressed his reason for not immediately speaking out about his parents' sentencing on his sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast.

"I think that I don't owe anybody an explanation. I don't owe the public an explanation. I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and that I love," he shared at the time.

"Obviously, what we have been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation," he added. "But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."