Chase Chrisley's Fiancée Emmy Medders Jokes About Their Opposite Morning Routines

For recently engaged couple Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders, opposites do attract!

Medders shared a post from @momsbehavingbadly on her Instagram Story Thursday, making light of the differences in a couple's morning routines.

"There are morning people and there are people who can't speak for two hours upon waking up," the post reads, "and they marry each other."

This post rang true for Medders as she compared it to her own relationship with the 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star.

"Me and @chasechrisley," she wrote. "Every morning I'm like RISE N SHINEEEE GOODMORNING 🤣🤗"

Emmy Medders/Instagram

Though Chrisley and Medders have been acquainted for years, they didn't go public with their relationship until the summer of 2020. To the surprise of fans, Chrisley confirmed the pair's split in August 2021, but then Chrisley and Medders reconciled last spring.

Confirming the reconciliation last May, the Chase Chrisley Collection founder shared photos of the pair on vacation and captioned them with a blue heart emoji.

Chrisley proposed to Medders on Oct. 5 at the First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Nashville.

"It was the perfect night," Chrisley told PEOPLE. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

Chrisley also said the duo "can't wait to build a family together." And while he's "ready to start pumping out kids," he noted that there will be "no babies until we're married."

"I will have as many as she's willing to. It's not my body," he added. "I say three kids."