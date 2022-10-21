Chase Chrisley is engaged!

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee.

"It was the perfect night," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

Katie Miller

To pop the question, Chrisley rented out the 12,000-seat stadium where he had 175,000 rose petals laid on the field in the shape of a heart. "I was so surprised," says Medders. "I had no idea it was happening."

Both Chrisley and Medder's families were hiding in the dugout to witness the happy occasion.

"My dad is sick with ALS, so it was very special moment that he could travel to Nashville and be on the field," says Medders.

Adds Chrisley, "It was really important for me that her dad was there to see it."

Katie Miller

After getting down on one knee, Chrisley presented his bride-to-be with a 3.5-carat oval diamond. "It's absolutely gorgeous," says Medders. "I can't stop staring at it."

Following the proposal, the group celebrated with some "good old Southern BBQ" at a nearby restaurant.

Katie Miller

As for wedding planning, the pair say they've yet to start, though they do agree on location. "Emmy and I both talked, and we would both really love to get married in Charleston," says Chrisley.

All other details have yet to be decided, though dad Todd Chrisley definitely has ideas.

"Todd's already blowing up my phone, sending me some dress options that he thinks are pretty," says Medders.

Katie Miller

The couple are happily welcoming Todd's input.

"My dad has the best taste of anybody that I've ever met," says the Growing Up Chrisley star. "We've never had a decorator in any of our homes or anything like that. He's always done all that. So literally, Emmy was like, 'Todd, you just do whatever you want to do because I know it's going to be better than I could ever imagine.'"

While they haven't decided if they're going to hire a professional to coordinate their big day, Chrisley jokes that whoever takes on the job will have to deal with Todd.

"I'll tell you what," Chase jokes, "my dad is a wedding planner's nightmare."