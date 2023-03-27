Chase Chrisley Shares PDA-Filled Photo with Fiancée Emmy Medders: 'Forever'

Chase Chrisley is practicing his "kiss the bride" moment.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, shared a smooch with his fiancée Emmy Medders in a PDA-filled photo of the pair getting cozy during a night out. "Forever," he captioned the black-and-white photo, to which Medders, 26, replied with four red heart emojis.

The Nashville-based couple previously shared a glimpse of their Miami getaway at Hotel Greystone, which is owned by Blaine Bowen, a friend of Chase's sister Savannah Chrisley. "Back home," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story last month with a photo from the hotel's lobby.

Chase's bride-to-be also shared some photos from the vacation, including one of her future groom giving her a smooch. "Sunshine and palm trees make me happy," she wrote in the caption.

The trip took place as Chase's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their sentences after being convicted in a $30 million tax fraud trial.

A federal judge sentenced them in November to a combined 19 years in prison. Todd, 53, is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie, 50, is in the midst of a seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences. (Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case.)

Although Chase and Medders were on and off since 2020, they got engaged in October at First Horizon Park in Nashville, where he rented out the 12,000-seat baseball stadium and had 175,000 rose petals arranged in the shape of a heart on the field.

"I was so surprised," Medders exclusively told PEOPLE of the proposal. "I had no idea it was happening."

Chase added, "It was the perfect night. There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."