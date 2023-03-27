Chase Chrisley Shares PDA-Filled Photo with Fiancée Emmy Medders: 'Forever'

The fiancés got engaged in October and enjoyed a romantic getaway to Miami last month

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 05:46 PM
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders
Photo: Chase Chrisley/Instagram

Chase Chrisley is practicing his "kiss the bride" moment.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, shared a smooch with his fiancée Emmy Medders in a PDA-filled photo of the pair getting cozy during a night out. "Forever," he captioned the black-and-white photo, to which Medders, 26, replied with four red heart emojis.

The Nashville-based couple previously shared a glimpse of their Miami getaway at Hotel Greystone, which is owned by Blaine Bowen, a friend of Chase's sister Savannah Chrisley. "Back home," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story last month with a photo from the hotel's lobby.

Chase's bride-to-be also shared some photos from the vacation, including one of her future groom giving her a smooch. "Sunshine and palm trees make me happy," she wrote in the caption.

The trip took place as Chase's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their sentences after being convicted in a $30 million tax fraud trial.

A federal judge sentenced them in November to a combined 19 years in prison. Todd, 53, is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie, 50, is in the midst of a seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences. (Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case.)

RELATED VIDEO: Chase Chrisley Affirms 'God Is with Us' as Parents Julie and Todd Spend First Day in Prison

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Chase and Medders were on and off since 2020, they got engaged in October at First Horizon Park in Nashville, where he rented out the 12,000-seat baseball stadium and had 175,000 rose petals arranged in the shape of a heart on the field.

"I was so surprised," Medders exclusively told PEOPLE of the proposal. "I had no idea it was happening."

Chase added, "It was the perfect night. There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

Related Articles
Brooke Shields, Andre Agassi
Brooke Shields Says Andre Agassi Was 'Petulant' in Response to Her Licking Matt LeBlanc's Hand on 'Friends' 
Teresa Giudice Cries Learning Joe Gorga Isn't Coming to Her Wedding in RHONJ Midseason Trailer
Teresa Giudice Cries Learning Joe Gorga Isn't Coming to Her Wedding in 'RHONJ' Midseason Trailer
Kris and Jeymi, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Jeymi Is Days Away from Marrying Kris — but Still Hasn't Come Out to Her Own Mother
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah's Sentence Reduced by 1 Year After Reporting to Prison in Telemarketing Fraud Case
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding. Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography
Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Is Married! Inside Her 'Whimsical' Wedding at a Texas Country Club
Andrew Nixon and Kate Walsh at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)
Kate Walsh Posts Rare Photo with Fiancé Andrew Nixon in Sydney After 'Grey's Anatomy' Cliffhanger
https://www.instagram.com/stories/katieholmes/3065947516831249098/. Katie Holmes /Instagram
Katie Holmes Reunites with 'Dawson's Creek' Costars at Her Off-Broadway Show: 'We Love You'
Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ariana Madix Is 'So Strong' After Tom Sandoval Split: 'She Just Has This Crazy Sense of Empowerment'
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox attend HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere
'Succession' Star Brian Cox Says He Didn't Want An Elvis Impersonator to Officiate His Las Vegas Wedding
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jason Ritter Gushes at Wife Melanie Lynskey's Recent Surge: 'She's Just Been So Wonderful for So Long'
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Kaity. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth); THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross. (ABC/Nino Muñoz); THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Gabi. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says His 'Heart Has Been Yanked in 2 Directions' Ahead of Proposal Day
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams Planned Her 'RHOA' Exit 'Long Before' She Met Her Husband: 'I Wasn't Running Away'
Keri Russell, left, and Matthew Rhys arrive at the 73rd Emmy Awards on at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles FIJI Water on the Red Carpet at the 73rd Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 19 Sep 2021
Matthew Rhys Kept Romance with Keri Russell Secret for 'a Solid Year' While Filming 'The Americans'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Notes 'Happiness Isn't the Same' Without Dad Todd Chrisley amid His Prison Stint
RHOSLC Star Meredith Marks Is 'Beyond Happy to Be Alive and Well' After Her Car Careened off a Snowy Cliff
'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Is 'Beyond Happy to Be Alive and Well' After Her Car Careened Off Snowy Cliff
Savannah Chrisley Vows to Be '110%' Sure 'Without a Doubt' About Next Relationship After Broken Engagement
Savannah Chrisley Vows to Be '110%' Sure 'Without a Doubt' About Next Relationship After Broken Engagement