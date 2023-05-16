Chase Chrisley Celebrates Younger Brother Grayson's 17th Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon and Back Buddy'

It's all about Grayson Chrisley on his 17th birthday!

In honor of the Chrisley Knows Best alum's special day on Tuesday, his big brother Chase Chrisley kicked off the birthday tributes on social media. Chase's loving Instagram post included throwbacks of the pair together over the years.

"Happy 17th to my boy!! I love you to the moon and back buddy!" Chase, 26, wrote. "I got you till the wheels fall off! I'm so proud of you and I can't wait to see what God has in store for you! @graysonchrisley"

Tuesday's birthday celebration marks Grayson's first he's had without his parents by his side. At this time, his mom Julie Chrisley and dad Todd Chrisley are currently serving prison sentences after being convicted of fraud.

Chase Chrisley/Instagram

The family celebrated their first Mother's Day without matriarch Julie, 50, on Sunday. But none of it slipped the mind of Savannah Chrisley, who remarked on it all in an Instagram post.

"Mothers Day - this one hit hard! I've been DREADING the holidays. First it was Easter, then Dads Birthday, now Mothers Day, and on the 16th it will be Grays 17th birthday," she wrote, adding that she was "ANGRY" over the family's current situation.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aside from his parent's prison time, Grayson has faced additional roadblocks in recent months. The then 16-year-old was involved in a car accident in Nashville last November.

"I'm fine. The truck is not fine, but I am fine. ... But it was bad, it was really bad," Grayson previously said on Savannah's Unlocked podcast, adding that the "whole interstate was shut down" following the accident.