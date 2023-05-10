Entertainment TV Chase Chrisley Calls Fiancée Emmy Medders His 'Rock' in Loving Post Chrisley and Medders got engaged in October 2022 after dating on and off for nearly three years By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 10, 2023 01:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Emmy Medders/Instagram Chase Chrisley knows his fiancée, Emmy Medders, is the one for him. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, shared a photo of the couple on Instagram Tuesday alongside a short yet heartfelt message: "My rock 🪨 @emmymedders." "I love you ❤️," Medders, 26, responded. Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders' Relationship Timeline The day before, Medders partook in a trend on Instagram involving her sharing a throwback photo of herself as a child with the words, "I wonder who I'm going to marry." The Elegant Tans by Emmy founder followed this with a photo of Chrisley as a young boy, writing, "Me, silly." Chrisley and Medders got engaged in October 2022 after dating on and off for nearly three years. The reality star later told PEOPLE that their proposal, which occurred at First Horizon Park in Tennessee, was "the perfect night." Emmy Medders Instagram "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy," he said at the time. "We can't wait to build a family together." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Fans grew accustomed to seeing Chrisley and his famous family's daily lives on their former USA Network reality shows Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. Chrisley's sister Savannah has since teased that viewers will soon get to see her brother's "wedding process" in their new series. Medders, however, also recently gave a wedding update during an Instagram Story Q+A. Answering a question on whether the couple has "picked a wedding date," the University of Georgia alum said: "No date yet! We are just really enjoying this engagement season right now."