Chase Chrisley Calls Fiancée Emmy Medders His 'Rock' in Loving Post

Chase Chrisley knows his fiancée, Emmy Medders, is the one for him.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, shared a photo of the couple on Instagram Tuesday alongside a short yet heartfelt message: "My rock 🪨 @emmymedders."

"I love you ❤️," Medders, 26, responded.

The day before, Medders partook in a trend on Instagram involving her sharing a throwback photo of herself as a child with the words, "I wonder who I'm going to marry." The Elegant Tans by Emmy founder followed this with a photo of Chrisley as a young boy, writing, "Me, silly."

Chrisley and Medders got engaged in October 2022 after dating on and off for nearly three years. The reality star later told PEOPLE that their proposal, which occurred at First Horizon Park in Tennessee, was "the perfect night."

Emmy Medders Instagram

"There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy," he said at the time. "We can't wait to build a family together."

Fans grew accustomed to seeing Chrisley and his famous family's daily lives on their former USA Network reality shows Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. Chrisley's sister Savannah has since teased that viewers will soon get to see her brother's "wedding process" in their new series.

Medders, however, also recently gave a wedding update during an Instagram Story Q+A. Answering a question on whether the couple has "picked a wedding date," the University of Georgia alum said: "No date yet! We are just really enjoying this engagement season right now."