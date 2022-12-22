Chase Chrisley Addresses Parents Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences for First Time: A 'Terrible Situation'

"I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time," Chase Chrisley said

By
Dory Jackson
Published on December 22, 2022 03:42 PM

Chase Chrisley is speaking out about his parents' prison sentencing for the first time.

During an appearance on sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, she pointed out how Chase, 26, is the only family member who hasn't taken the time to address their parents' respective sentences publicly. However, Chase said: "I think that I don't owe anybody an explanation."

"I don't owe the public an explanation. I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and that I love," he shared. "Obviously, what we have been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."

Chase continued, "I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It's made me do a lot of reflecting and just kind of figuring out who I am now as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there."

The Chrisley Knows Best star said he's "not going to worry about what everybody else [in] all the world is thinking and saying" about him.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I have to make sure that I'm good, so I can be good for [my fiancée] Emmy [Medders]. I have to make sure Emmy's good," he continued. "I have to make sure my family is good emotionally and that I am in a place emotionally where I can be there for my loved ones."

"So that's why I haven't really said anything on Instagram or anything like that because I feel like I've been doing the work behind the scenes," he added. "And that's going to pay off and I'll just let my actions speak for what needs to be said."

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, received their respective prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion in November. A federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation while Julie was given seven years in prison with 16 months probation.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Days after the decision was announced, Chase shared a cryptic post to his Instagram Story about how loved ones can "unexpectedly be taken from you." The writer, as a whole, told the story of the importance of making time for loved ones.

"Next time someone you love wants to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it," the message concluded.

Todd and Julie have been ordered to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17. However, they recently confirmed that they've already appealed their case.

