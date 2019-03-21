Charo Posts Emotional Video 1 Month After Husband's Suicide: 'Life Is Very Beautiful'

For the first time since her husband’s death last month, Charo has addressed her fans.

The star, who is originally from Spain and rose to fame in the United States as an actress/singer/guitarist in the 1970s, posted an emotional video on Instagram Wednesday, thanking fans for their continued support.

“It’s been a month since my husband died. It’s very, very hard,” she admitted. “I want to thank you with all my heart for your help, your prayers, your support. That keeps me going. Thank you, thank you, thank you very much.”

“I’ve been meditating all this month and I want to let you know that my husband supported my music, each performance was there applauding, so happy for me because he knew that I’m happy when I’m performing,” she continued. “In his honor, I want to share with you that I will continue for his legacy and for the love that I have for entertaining to make people happy. Thank you with all my heart, and God bless you all.”

In her caption, Charo reminded fans that “life is very beautiful and we should enjoy every single day.”

“I look forward to sharing my days with you, my friends!” she added. “Mucho amor!”

Kjell Rasten, Charo’s husband of over 40 years, died Feb. 18 by suicide. He was 78. Charo, 68, confirmed his passing in a statement the following day.

“Yesterday, Kjell, My husband of forty years and the love of my life killed himself,” she said. “There are no words to describe what we are feeling now. He was an amazing man, a great husband and the best father I could imagine to our son. He dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family.”

She also revealed that he’d been ill.

“In recent years, his health began to decline and he developed a rare and horrible skin disease called Bullous Pemphigoid,” she explained. “He also became very depressed. That, along with the many medications he needed to take, became too much for him, and he ended his suffering.”

“None of us had any idea this could happen to such a wonderful, kind and generous man,” she concluded. “Please, if anyone you know and love is suffering from depression or illness, hold them close, tell them you love them with all your heart and that the world is better because they are in it. Get any help you can. Suicide is not the answer. Thank you all so much for you love and concern. Thank you.”

Charo, whose real name is María del Rosario Pilar Martínez Molina Baeza, married Rasten, a producer, in 1978. (She was previously married to musician Xavier Cugat from 1966 to 1978.)

Rasten went on to become her manager, and the couple welcomed a son, Shel Rasten, in 1981.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.