A Charmed Reunion! Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs Will Guest Star on Grey's Anatomy

The power of three (er, two) is coming to Grey’s Anatomy.

Charmed stars Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano will return to the small screen as sisters on Grey’s Anatomy, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look!

On the Oct. 10 episode, Combs and Milano play the sisters of a patient who is brain dead after falling at a construction site. During the episode, the sisters will have to decide whether or not to keep their sister alive.

Image zoom ABC

Combs (who just got married) and Milano played witch sisters with Shannen Doherty in Charmed’s first three seasons, and then alongside Rose McGowan in the show’s second half.

The two actresses also reunited with Grey’s executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, who were writers on Charmed.

As fans wait for the Shonda Rhimes drama to return later this month, some of the show’s biggest stars have been posting behind-the-scenes photos.

Giacomo Gianniotti shared a photo with some of the show’s cast members.

“Cookin up season 16 of @greysabc for you guys,” he captioned the selfie. “And surrounded by the best.”

Jake Borelli also teased fans with a selfie of himself standing in front of the hospital doors.

“Grey + Sloan is back open for business,” Borelli wrote.

May’s season 15 finale surprised viewers with quite a few cliffhangers. As a storm startled Seattle, the intense fog caused a major pileup on the freeway, leaving a very pregnant Teddy (Kim Raver) sitting in traffic while in labor. Thankfully, her baby daddy’s ex, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), was by her side and was more than capable of delivering a baby solo.

And Andrew DeLuca (Gianniotti) took the fall when Meredith Grey and others semi-committed insurance fraud by falsifying a medical chart, landing himself in jail. Though audiences didn’t see Meredith behind bars, one wonders if she also went to jail.

Meanwhile, Owen (Kevin McKidd) professed his love for Teddy as she was in labor with their little girl. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) may be missing after stepping out of the car during a lover’s quarrel with Maggie (Kelly McCreary).

ABC announced that the long-running medical drama was given a two-season order, officially confirming the series will run through season 17. Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere Sept. 26 on ABC.