Charlize Theron Promises 'Dizziness, Nail Biting and Yelling at Your' TV on New Show Hyperdrive

Charlize Theron is a speed freak — and she loves racecars so much that she became the executive producer of Hyperdrive, a new Netflix reality show.

The series, described as The Fast and the Furious meets American Ninja Warriors, pits elite street racers from various walks of life against each other in an elaborate — and dangerous — competition. There are multistory seesaws, narrow high-speed passes, and other obstacles that could easily result in injury or death.

Theron, 44, is a self-described “adrenaline junkie” who has been so enthusiastic about the show that she has even gotten into the racecars with professional stunt drivers.

In a PEOPLE exclusive new promo, Theron spoofs prescription drug commercials and warns that possible side-effects of watching the show could include “dizziness, nervous nail-biting and yelling at your screen.”

For the show, Netflix rounded up elite racecar drivers from around the world. Their objective: to run through a gauntlet of obstacles to see who can complete the course in the fastest time.

It’s not for the faint of heart — some of the obstacles are downright death traps: there’s “The Leveler,” a giant multistory drawbridge that forces contestants to balance their cars on the edge; there are passages that are barely the width of a car; and in some cases, the contestants have to complete the obstacles while in reverse.

And yes, there are some spectacular crashes.

All 10 episodes, which include the racers’ backstories and visits to their hometowns, are streaming on Netflix.

Last month, PEOPLE rode along with the show’s stunt coordinator on a racetrack. Theron is correct: the experience is an adrenaline rush unlike any other.

“If you like fast cars, you’re not alone,” Theron says in the promo. “Buckle up for insane speed, daring obstacles, gut-wrenching mechanical failures, and heart-pounding races to the finish line. Hyperdrive is here to take you on the ride of a lifetime.”

Hyperdrive is now streaming on Netflix.