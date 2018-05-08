Charlize Theron Disses Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Says Becca Kufrin 'Is So Much Better Off'

When Bachelor Nation watched Arie Luyendyk Jr. break Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelor, Charlize Theron was among the many fans outraged at how he handled his decision.

Theron, a superfan of the Bachelor franchise, shared her thoughts on the dramatic season 22 finale on Monday evening’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, during which she took a couple shots at the former Bachelor star.

“As a huge Bachelor fan, what did you think of Arie breaking Becca’s heart and how do you think she’ll do as the Bachelorette?” a caller asked Theron, 42.

“She is so much better off. I mean, literally, not impressive. Not impressed with him at all,” Theron said about Luyendyk Jr.

In early March, audiences watched the former race-car driver’s dramatic Bachelor finale, when he proposed to Kufrin, 28, only to break off their engagement weeks later with the hope of a second chance with runner-up Lauren Burham. A day after the finale aired, Luyendyk Jr., 36, popped the question to Burnham, 26, on the After the Final Rose special.

Although Kufrin was heartbroken when her ex-fiancé broke off their engagement, she’s getting another shot at finding love on reality TV when she stars as the Bachelorette on the upcoming season. And when Kufrin’s season premieres at the end of May, Theron will be cheering her on.

“I think she’s going to be great and she’s fun,” Theron said.

“I think she handled the whole thing so well, too, because that was the most awkward watching experience of my life,” she added of how Kufrin dealt with Luyendyk Jr.’s breakup with her in front of cameras. “It was just brutal, and she kept it together and had integrity about it, and he just looked like a f—— dick!”

While host Andy Cohen said he always thought that Luyendyk Jr. “wasn’t hot enough to be the Bachelor,” Theron aired her frustrations that she “couldn’t get past [Arie’s] ‘Do you want to talk about it?’ Like no motherf—–! She doesn’t want to talk about it,” she said, referencing their televised breakup. “Like, just leave already.”

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE after her dramatic split from Luyendyk Jr., Kufrin admitted that she “can’t fault” Luyendyk Jr. “for falling in love with Lauren and following his heart because I would never want anyone to stay in a relationship where they felt trapped and it wasn’t right,” but she wishes he’d done things differently.

“He did get down on one knee, he did propose to me, he did say, ‘I’m committing to you, I choose you every day.’ That’s something that I only wanted to happen once in my life, and it’s been robbed from me, and I can never have that one time moment again. And the second part is that he lied or hid his true feelings and emotions for weeks and weeks and weeks,” she said. “The number one thing that I value in a relationship is honesty and loyalty, and I feel like I wasn’t given that.”

She added: “At the end of the day I wouldn’t’ change the experience because I met so many amazing people and I fell in love and I had this great experience and memories. I’m still going to feel a sense of compassion for him because I did love him but at this point, I want him to be happy, I want to be done and not have to worry about them anymore.”

The Bachelorette premieres May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.