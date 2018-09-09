Charlie Sheen Wishes Ex Denise Richards and Her New Husband 'Nothing But Happiness'

Charlie Sheen is showing support for his ex-wife Denise Richards.

Just two days after PEOPLE exclusively announced that Richards and Aaron Phypers were engaged, the pair tied the knot on Saturday during an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California.

Though a rep for the 53-year-old actor — who was married to Richards, 47, from 2002-06 — told Entertainment Tonight that Sheen did not attend the nuptials, he wished both Richards and her new husband “nothing but happiness!”

Sheen and Richards share two daughters: Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. (Richards is also mom to daughter Eloise, 7.)

Richards and Phypers have yet to share images from the wedding on their own social media pages, but the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — which Richards recently joined — will include footage from the special day, and Bravo shared a sneak peek of the nuptials on Saturday.

“Hi, I’m Denise Richards, and yep, the rumors are true: This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married,” the Wild Things actress gushed in a sweet video.

“Love you, baby,” Phypers added.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

RELATED: Denise Richards’ Wedding Dress Revealed! See the Strapless Gown That Was Completed in 24 Hours

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

RELATED VIDEOS: The Most Shocking Moments from the Real Housewives

Mark Zunino — the designer behind the strapless floral gown Richards wore on her special day — revealed on Saturday that he was only given one day to create the gorgeous look.

“24 hours to make a wedding dress? NO PROBLEM!!” Zunino wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of the smiling bride wearing his creation.

“Congratulations to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers! Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day!” he added.

In a separate post, the designer went on to share that while many fans had “split opinions” about the dress, Richards loved “how the dress 100% fit her personality and the setting” of the ceremony.

“Here’s our thought: we work for the bride/client. As long as they’re in love with the design, we feel we’ve done our job. Unless you’ve paid for it or are the one wearing it you don’t have to worry about it!” he wrote alongside another photo of the bride’s short, floral-covered gown.

“We are thrilled that Denise felt beautiful on her special day,” the designer continued.

RELATED: Charlie Sheen Weighs in on Whether He’ll Appear on RHOBH with Ex Denise Richards

Following their engagement news, a source explained to PEOPLE why the couple didn’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding.

“Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle,” the source remarked. “They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”

The couple began dating in December 2017. Phypers finalized his divorce from Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan in August — two years after they separated following just six months of marriage.