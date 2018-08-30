When Denise Richards makes her debut on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, audiences may also see a cameo from her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

While in Malibu this week, Sheen, 52, admitted in footage obtained by The Blast that RHOBH viewers might see him on the show, noting that Bravo cameras may catch him while dropping off his children at Richards’ house.

“Hey, we heard you’re going to be on the Housewives of Beverly Hills with Denise,” the interviewee asked Sheen.

Though Sheen said it has “not been confirmed,” he explained, “I’m sure if they’re rolling and I pull up to drop off one of the girls, then I’ll be on it.”

The former Two and a Half Men star shares daughters Sam, 14, and Lola Rose, 13, with Richards, who he was married to from 2002-06. The actress is also mother to daughter Eloise Joni Richards.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed earlier this month that Richards, 47, is joining the Bravo series for the upcoming season 9.

She’ll join Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley, all of whom are expected to be back for another round of drama in the 90210.

“I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show,” Richards told PEOPLE. “I’m looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!” (Kemsley is good friends with the ’80s pop icon — her husband, Paul, is Boy George’s manager.)

Following her cast announcement, Sheen expressed his support for Richards.

“I don’t really watch that show,” Sheen, who has remained relatively under the radar since revealing his HIV-positive diagnosis in 2015, told Entertainment Tonight at Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards in Los Angeles. “But I know it’s really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”