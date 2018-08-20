Charlie Sheen Says He's 'Sure' Ex Denise Richards' RHOBH Era Will 'Be a Ball'

Charlie Sheen is nothing but supportive of his ex-wife Denise Richards joining the Housewives club.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the actor admitted that while he doesn’t typically tune in to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he thinks Richards will be a great addition to the cast.

“I don’t really watch that show,” said Sheen, 52. “But I know it’s really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

The former Two and a Half Men Star — who has remained relatively under the radar since revealing his HIV-positive diagnosis in 2015 — also hinted that his own return to the small screen was coming up.

“I’ve been reading a lot of stuff and meeting with a lot of people,” he said. “So, it’s only a matter of time.”

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed earlier this month that Richards, who shares daughters Sam, 14, and Lola Rose, 13, with Sheen, is joining the Bravo series for the upcoming season 9. (The actress is also mother to daughter Eloise Joni Richards.)

She’ll join Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley, all of whom are expected to be back for another round of drama in the 90210.

“I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show,” Richards, 47, told PEOPLE. “I’m looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!” (Kemsley is good friends with the ’80s pop icon — her husband, Paul, is Boy George’s manager.)

Sources previously told PEOPLE that the Wild Things star had been rumored to be in discussions with producers for years, but “the timing was never right.”

“Denise has been wanting to join the show for a long time,” said one source. “She’s a huge Housewives fan and watches all of the shows. And she has close relationships with many of the women in real life, including Kyle and Lisa Rinna.”

“The timing was never right for her in the past, but the producers needed to shake the dynamic of the show up after a season without much conflict,” the source continued. “She’s going to be a great fit. She’s not afraid of the drama. And she lives a glamorous, Hollywood life — which the show looks for.”

In a recent interview with Extra, Richards said she wasn’t concerned about her relationship with Sheen being brought up on the show.

“Anyone that’s gone through a divorce or has a partner they’re no longer with, and there’s a lot of emotions… I think people will be able to relate,” she said. “He and I are in a good place today. I always focus on that, and focus on the girls. They don’t need to be privy to any discord… I want them to see things to be positive.”

Season 9 of RHOBH is expected to premiere later this year.