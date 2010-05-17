Charlie Sheen Returning to Two and a Half Men

Charlie Harper is back!

After publicly considering leaving Two and a Half Men, Charlie Sheen has agreed to return to the hit sitcom for two more years.

“To put a fitting end on the two and one-half months of whirlwind speculation, I’m looking forward to returning to my CBS home on Monday nights,” Sheen says in a statement.

The actor, whose contract expired last month, recently denied reports his salary negotiations for a new contract were an 11th-hour negotiating ploy, telling PEOPLE he had remained firm on his terms to return since last June.