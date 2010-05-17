Charlie Sheen Returning to Two and a Half Men
Credit: Matt Baron/BEImages
Charlie Harper is back!
After publicly considering leaving Two and a Half Men, Charlie Sheen has agreed to return to the hit sitcom for two more years.
“To put a fitting end on the two and one-half months of whirlwind speculation, I’m looking forward to returning to my CBS home on Monday nights,” Sheen says in a statement.
The actor, whose contract expired last month, recently denied reports his salary negotiations for a new contract were an 11th-hour negotiating ploy, telling PEOPLE he had remained firm on his terms to return since last June.
CBS is expected to officially announce Sheen and the show’s return before unveiling its fall lineup to advertisers on Wednesday. — Jason Lynch.