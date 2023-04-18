Charlie Sheen Reteaming with 'Two and a Half Men' Creator Chuck Lorre 12 Years After Fierce Public Feud

The two are reportedly set to work together on How to Be a Bookie, Max's new comedy starring Sebastian Maniscalco

By
Published on April 18, 2023 02:13 PM
Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty, Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic)

Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre are reportedly reuniting on a new project more than 10 years after the star was fired by the showrunner on Two and a Half Men.

According to a Deadline report, the 57-year-old actor is set to make a return to television on Lorre's first comedy series for Max called How to Be a Bookie.

The outlet reported that Sheen will have a recurring role on the series, which stars comedian Sebastian Maniscalco as a veteran bookie whose life is turned upside down after sports gambling becomes legalized.

The series, co-written by Lorre and Nick Bakay, also stars Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Maxim Swinton.

WBTV and Max declined PEOPLE's request for comment. PEOPLE has also reached out to reps for Sheen.

Television producer Chuck Lorre (L) and actor Charlie Sheen attend the ceremony honoring Lorre with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame March 12, 2009 in Hollywood, California.
Vince Bucci/Getty

The reunion marks the first time Sheen and Lorre have worked together since the Anger Management actor was fired from Two and a Half Men in 2011 after eight seasons. He was then replaced by Ashton Kutcher, and the series concluded in 2015.

At the time, Sheen was facing a series of personal struggles, but a decade after his departure, Sheen said he regretted the way in which he behaved. In a bitter public feud with Lorre, Sheen hurled antisemitic insults and called the sitcom creator a "turd" and a "clown."

"There was 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56," he told Yahoo! Entertainment in February 2021. "And so, you know, I think the growth for me post-meltdown or melt forward or melt somewhere — however you want to label it — it has to start with absolute ownership of my role in all of it," Sheen explained. "And it was desperately juvenile."

On the eve of Two and a Half Men's series finale nearly eight years ago, Lorre addressed speculation that Sheen would return for a final bow, saying at the time that he was grateful for the Spin City alum's role in the show's long-running success.

"It would be inappropriate not to acknowledge our success with Charlie and how grateful I am and we are," the Big Bang Theory creator said at a press conference. "I have nothing but good feelings for those eight and half years."

Sheen's return to television coincides with another project on deck for the resurgent star.

Deadline also reports that he will star in Ramble On, a new comedy-drama from Entourage creator Doug Ellin.

