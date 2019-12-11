Charlie Sheen Reacts to Philip McKeon's Death at 55: 'He Was Always a Perfect Gentleman'

Charlie Sheen is honoring late actor Philip McKeon following the news of his death.

On Tuesday, Sheen, 54, shared a touching tribute to McKeon on Twitter, calling him a “gentleman” and an “ebullient spirit.”

Alongside the post, Sheen shared a black-and-white photo of himself with McKeon from “No Day at the Beach” — the episode of the 1980s NBC anthology series Amazing Stories that they starred in together.

In the shot, the men are seen in military uniforms with Sheen wearing an army helmet.

“Shared some wonderful moments in the ‘trenches’ with Phil McKeon many moons ago,” Sheen wrote. “Over the past few decades, he was always a perfect gentleman and an ebullient spirit.”

shared some wonderful

moments in the "trenches"

with Phil McKeon many

moons ago. over the past few decades,

he was always a perfect

gentleman and an ebullient spirit. and his

goofy af smile, was pure gold. r.i.p. young man. much much too soon,

you cut out. xox ©️ pic.twitter.com/Cu82wOm7aS — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 10, 2019

“And his goofy smile, was pure gold,” Sheen continued. “R.i.p. young man. Much much too soon, you cut out.”

McKeon died Tuesday morning in Texas after battling a longtime illness, family spokesman Jeff Ballard confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 55.

“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing,” Ballard said in a statement. “His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.”

Image zoom Charlie Sheen, Philip McKeon Ron Galella/Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The elder brother of Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon, Philip is best known for his role as Tommy Hyatt on Alice, in which he starred opposite Linda Lavin from 1976-1985. The CBS sitcom was based on Martin Scorsese’s 1974 rom-com Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, in which Alfred Lutter played the titular character Alice Hyatt’s son Tommy. However, Philip replaced Lutter after the pilot.

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

Following his role on the sitcom, he worked at Los Angeles station KFWB News 98 in its news department for 10 years before later moving to Wimberley, Texas, where he hosted his own radio show and relocated to be closer to family. His other credits include the 1987 slasher film Return to Horror High and appearances in CHiPs, Fantasy Island and The Love Boat.

He is survived by Nancy and his mother, Barbara.