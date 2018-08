In April, The Blast learned that Sheen had reportedly racked up nearly $5 million in unpaid taxes. And in August, PEOPLE confirmed that Sheen had filed requests to modify his child support payments to Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, claiming he can’t afford to make his monthly payments because he’s “been unable to find steady work, and [has] been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.” The actor claimed he’s had a “significant reduction” in his earnings, and is in a “dire financial crisis” with less than $10 million to his name.