Charlie Sheen Says He Doesn't Watch RHOBH, Won't Appear Alongside Ex-Wife Denise Richards

“You’re gonna see the girls," Charlie Sheen said of his daughters' cameos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives franchise is no stranger to an A-list cameo — but Charlie Sheen won’t be one of them.

Although Sheen hinted last August that he may appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside ex-wife Denise Richards, he recently set the record straight about being filmed for the Bravo show.

“You’re gonna see the girls,” Sheen told Extra about Richards, with whom he shares daughters Sam, 14, and Lola Rose, 13.

“I don’t appear on shows I don’t watch,” he added.

Still, Sheen is happy for Richards’ new television endeavor.

Following her cast announcement last summer, Sheen expressed his support for Richards. “I don’t really watch that show,” Sheen told Entertainment Tonight at Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards in Los Angeles. “But I know it’s really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

One month after Richards, 47, was confirmed to appear on season 9 of the Bravo reality show, the mother of three — she is also mom to daughter Eloise, 7 — tied the knot with husband Aaron Phypers in an intimate Malibu wedding.

“Hi, I’m Denise Richards, and yep, the rumors are true: This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married,” the actress said in footage of the wedding — some of which Bravo released the day of her nuptials — that will air on RHOBH.

Richards beamed as he added, “We’re married. Love you, baby.”

Then the couple leaned in for a kiss in front of a large floral arrangement and the ocean.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards told Bravo’s The Daily Dish of the nuptials. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

Though Richards and Sheen went their separate ways years ago, the Two and a Half Men star is happy that she found her forever love in Phypers.