Sheen's ex-wife Denise Richards told PEOPLE of their daughter joining the subscription site: "Sami is 18 ... all I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices"

Charlie Sheen Does 'Not Condone' 18-Year-Old Daughter's OnlyFans, but Urges Her to 'Keep It Classy'

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards have spoken out after their 18-year-old daughter Sami joined OnlyFans.

The Two and a Half Men alum, 56, told E! News he does "not condone" his daughter's decision to become a member of the adult subscription service. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

He added, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

However, Richards told PEOPLE that the choice "wasn't based on whose house she lives in."

She continued, "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

On Tuesday, Sami announced on Instagram that she had become a member of the adult subscription service with a photo of her wearing a black bikini.

Richards showed her support of Sami in the comment section of the post, writing, "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you ❤️"

"In a blink of an eye you're 18…. !!!! Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much," she wrote. "Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you🎂I love you my sweet Sami💗 Happy 18th Birthday!🎉🎂🎊🎁😘"

Richards' sweet birthday post came one month after she told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show that their relationship is currently under pressure.

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," admitted Richards, who also shares 17-year-old daughter Lola with Sheen. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."

Richards also opened up about Sami's living situation at the time.

"Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years," she shared.

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want," she continued. "There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house, and that's okay."

"She would love for the kids, when she has to film, to stay in her nice house but they go to 'Wonderland' where they can get anything they want," said the source, who claims that "everything is a big party" at Sheen's house.

