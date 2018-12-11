Charlie Sheen Says He's 'Totally Focused' as He Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety

Charlie Sheen is celebrating one year of sobriety.

The Two and a Half Men alum, 53, revealed the positive news in a tweet on Tuesday, when he shared a photo of his Alcoholics Anonymous medallion, which reads “to thine own self be true” and has “unity,” “recovery” and “service” imprinted.

“So, THIS happened yesterday! a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey,” wrote Sheen, who added the hashtag: “#TotallyFocused.”

The father of five has long battled substance abuse.

In January 2016, Sheen opened up to Dr. Mehmet Oz about his past attempts to quit drinking. When Oz asked Sheen how many times over the years he’s attempted to say no to the bottle, he joked, “About 2,000.”

“There was a stretch where I didn’t drink for 11 years. No cocaine, no booze for 11 years. So I know that I have that in me,” he said.

He said he fell off the wagon after receiving his HIV diagnosis.

“It was to suffocate the anxiety and what my life was going to become with this condition and getting so numb I didn’t think about it,” Sheen told Oz. “It was the only tool I had at the time, so I believed that would quell a lot of that angst. A lot of that fear. And it only made it worse.”

Sheen also spoke out about his commitment to finding a cure for HIV, saying that when his younger children are able to Google his name, they will see that he has done good work.

“They’re going to see that dad is a true hero. That he helped a lot of people and continues to help people who can’t help themselves,” Sheen said at the time.

The actor gave Oz an inside look at his HIV treatment regimen, showing him his pill box and revealing that he affectionately calls the group of three pills he takes daily “Seal Team Six.”

“When I take them I say, ‘Okay guys, go to work. Go kill some bad guys,’ ” Sheen said.

At the end of the episode, Oz asked Sheen to choose three words to describe how he used to be and three words to describe how he is now.

“Hammered, fractured, crazy,” Sheen said of his old self, adding that his new self is “focused, sober, hopeful.”