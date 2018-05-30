Charlie Sheen Campaigns for a Two and a Half Men Reboot After Roseanne's Cancellation

After Roseanne‘s cancellation in the wake of a racist tweet by star Roseanne Barr, Charlie Sheen has an idea for a reboot to fill that nostalgia void.

The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to say “good riddance” to the sitcom canned by ABC and tout a revival of his former show Two and a Half Men.

“adios Roseanne! good riddance. hashtag NOT Winning. the runway is now clear for OUR reboot,” he wrote on Tuesday, adding the hashtag #CharlieHarperReturns and a photo of a script.

Jon Cryer, Sheen’s costar on the long-running CBS comedy, retweeted the post with a message: “What could possibly go wrong?”

Two and a Half Men ran for 12 seasons from 2003 until 2015. However, Sheen’s contract was terminated in 2011 after the star entered a rehabilitation center and verbally attacked the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre, in a number of interviews. Ashton Kutcher stepped in for the remainder of the sitcom’s run as a new character.

Charlie Sheen Michael Buckner/Getty

Two and a Half Men isn’t the only show being floated for a revival following the Roseanne scandal. Bryan Fuller, who created the short-lived Pushing Daisies on ABC, suggested a reboot of the Emmy-winning series, while Kevin Biegel pushed for giving his comedy Enlisted another shot.

Fans of Happy Endings have also created a social media movement to bring back the sitcom, which ran on ABC for three seasons.

The backlash has been fierce ever since Barr, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, tweeted a since-deleted attack on former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, during a racist Twitter rant overnight Monday.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” she wrote, using Jarrett’s initials in response to a tweeted conspiracy theory about the Obama administration.

Roseanne Barr Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

After claiming she was quitting Twitter following the backlash, Barr went on yet another Twitter spree Tuesday night, blaming her racist remark on using the prescription insomia drug Ambien.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” she wrote.

“Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible [sic]. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please,” she added.