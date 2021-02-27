Charlie Sheen Looks Back on His 'Tiger Blood' Period: 'I Traded Early Retirement for a F—ing Hashtag'

The actor was infamously fired from Two and a Half Men in 2011 after a series of wild media appearances

Charlie Sheen is looking back on his firing from Two and a Half Men 10 years ago.

The actor, 55, shared in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment Thursday that he regrets his past behavior, which included making headlines for giving outlandish interviews and coining phrases like "winning" and "tiger blood."

His contract was ultimately terminated in 2011 after the star entered a rehabilitation center and verbally attacked the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, in a number of interviews.

"People have [said to] me, 'Hey, man, that was so cool, that was so fun to watch. That was so cool to be a part of and support and all that energy and, you know, we stuck it to the man,' " Sheen told Yahoo!. "My thought behind that is, 'Oh, yeah, great. I'm so glad that I traded early retirement for a f—ing hashtag.' "

"There was 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56," Sheen said of how he handled his relationship with CBS.

"And it was that giant left turn in that moment that led to, you know, a very unfortunate sequence of public and insane events," said Sheen, who was once the highest-paid actor on TV for his role as Charlie Harper in the CBS sitcom. He added that his behavior was a result of "drugs or the residual effects of drugs … and it was also an ocean of stress and a volcano of disdain."

In 2016, Sheen opened up to Dr. Mehmet Oz about his past attempts to quit drinking, joking that he must have tried to say no to the bottle "about 2,000" times over the years.

"There was a stretch where I didn't drink for 11 years. No cocaine, no booze for 11 years," he said. "So I know that I have that in me."

He fell off the wagon after receiving his HIV diagnosis, Sheen said.

"It was to suffocate the anxiety and what my life was going to become with this condition and getting so numb I didn't think about it," he said at the time. "It was the only tool I had at the time, so I believed that would quell a lot of that angst. A lot of that fear. And it only made it worse."

Sheen celebrated one year of sobriety in 2018 and said the following year that he was "proud of finally being consistent and reliable and noble."

Last year, the actor celebrated one year since he had quit smoking.