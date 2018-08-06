Charlie Rose 'Unexpectedly Fell Ill' in July, Underwent 'Major' Abdominal Surgery, Lawyer Says

Charlie Rose is recovering from “major” abdominal surgery, according to his attorney.

The former CBS anchor, who was fired from the network in November 2017 following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, is requesting an extension to his response to the complaint in an ongoing lawsuit in which he was accused of sexual harassment by three former CBS News staffers.

“Rose unexpectedly fell ill on July 12, 2018, was hospitalized on July 15, and underwent major surgery on July 17. The recovery period for the surgery is six weeks,” Rose’s attorney, Therese Doherty, said in court documents obtained by The Blast on Monday.

“Due to medical issues and the recovery period, Rose was not able to meet the August 7, 2018 deadline to answer, move against or otherwise respond to the complaint,” Doherty said. “Rose’s hospitalization and recovery have left him unable to devote the time necessary to work with counsel or prepare a defense to the claims.”

RELATED: When Newsmen Get Lewd: 8 Disgraced Broadcasters Who’ve Faced Sex Scandals, Sexual Assault Allegations & More

Charlie Rose Jemal Countess/Getty

Doherty added, “Rose would suffer undue prejudice because his ability to participate in the preparation of his defense has severely hampered. The extension is necessary to make up for the time lost due to his illness, surgery and recovery.”

Rose’s legal team requests that the deadline be pushed back to Sept. 6.

Rose, 76, is being sued by Katherine Brooks Harris, Yuqing “Chelsea” Wei and Sydney McNeal, who each claimed they were subjected to “repeated, ongoing and unlawful physical and verbal sexual harassment, including without limitation: (a) sexual touching; (b) sexual comments; and (c) sexual advances.”

In the lawsuit, filed in May, the three women also alleged that the former CBS This Morning co-host “repeatedly sexually touched Plaintiffs, including without limitation caressing and touching their arms, shoulders, waist and back, pulling them close to his body, and kissing them on the cheek.”

RELATED: John Dickerson Named New CBS This Morning Co-Host, Replacing Charlie Rose

One day after Harris, Wei and McNeal’s lawsuit was made public, the Washington Post published a piece in which 27 additional women accused Rose of sexual misconduct. The alleged incidents date back to 1976 and were allegedly reported to the network as early as 1986.

Rose responded to the report via email to the Post, saying, “Your story is unfair and inaccurate.”

In February 2017, Rose underwent heart surgery and returned to co-hosting CBS This Morning one month later.