Charlie Rose Sued for Sexual Harassment by 3 Women He Worked with at CBS

Charlie Rose has been hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit by three women that he worked with at CBS.

Rose, who was fired from the network in November following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, is being sued by Katherine Brooks Harris, Yuqing “Chelsea” Wei and Sydney McNeal, who each “were required to spend a substantial amount of time working with Mr. Rose,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Rose did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Mr. Rose subjected Plaintiffs to repeated, ongoing and unlawful physical and verbal sexual harassment, including without limitation: (a) sexual touching; (b) sexual comments; and (c) sexual advances,” they allege.

“Mr. Rose advised Ms. Harris and Ms. McNeal that they were hired because he likes ‘tall women,’ i.e., he was attracted to them,” according to the lawsuit. “Ms. Harris wore a mini skirt with images of roses on it and Mr. Rose advised Ms. Harris that the roses on her skirt are his roses.”

The women also allege that the former CBS This Morning co-host, 75, “repeatedly sexually touched Plaintiffs, including without limitation caressing and touching their arms, shoulders, waist and back, pulling them close to his body, and kissing them on the cheek.”

“Mr. Rose repeatedly asked Ms. Harris and Ms. McNeal about their sex lives and directed them to share details with him,” they say in the lawsuit. “Mr. Rose repeatedly boasted of his sexual conquests, telling Plaintiffs words to the effect of ‘you should have seen the women that I was with when I was younger.’ ”

“Mr. Rose suggested to Ms. Harris and Ms. McNeal that they have sex with each other and told them words to the effect of, ‘You just need to become lovers already,’ indicating that he was having sexual fantasies about them,” they continue.

Jemal Countess/Getty

They also allege that Rose referred to Wei as “China Doll” and he would caress her “arms when she handed him papers and would say ‘I love the way you do that.’ ”

Additionally, the suit states that “at various times, Mr. Rose threatened to fire Plaintiffs, intimidated them and/or verbally abused them as part of his predatory behavior, sexual dominance over them, and retaliation against them.”

Harris claimed in the suit that Rose told her “I didn’t know that I hired a f—— kindergartner,” and Wei alleged that the former journalist once called her a “f—— idiot.”

Both McNeal and Harris claim that they were fired by Rose after the Washington Post published its investigative report in November, when eight women accused him of sexual harassment, including groping, making lewd calls and walking naked in their presence.

They are suing for discrimination, harassment and retaliation, as TMZ first reported.

News of the suit comes a day after the Washington Post published a piece in which 27 additional women accused the longtime journalist of sexual misconduct. The alleged incidents date back to 1976 and were allegedly reported to the network as early as 1986.

Rose responded to the new report via email to the Post, saying, “Your story is unfair and inaccurate.” The women accused the TV anchor of inappropriate behavior such as making lewd comments and groping.

Former research assistant Joana Matthias alleged that Rose “exposed his penis and touched her breasts in the NBC News Washington bureau where they worked” back in 1976, according to the Post article.

“This other personality would come through, and the groping would happen,” she claimed to the Post.

In the Post article, Brooks Harris claimed that while she was working at CBS, Rose took a liking to her, allegedly bringing her out to lunch and buying her wine.

Executive producer Ryan Kadro was allegedly warned by his assistant, Wei, of the relationship “in case you have a lawsuit on your hands,” the Post reported.

“Ms. Wei did not tell me about inappropriate behavior by Charlie Rose towards Ms. Harris at any time,” Kadro said in an email to the Post. “Regarding your question about a ‘lawsuit’ — I don’t believe she used that word.”

Harris took a job at Rose’s PBS show that paid around $20,000 more than her previous position, where things escalated. Harris claimed the journalist “told her he hired her because he liked tall women and once suggested she have sex with another female assistant.”

“Since we terminated Charlie Rose, we’ve worked to strengthen existing systems to ensure a safe environment where everyone can do their best work,” CBS News said in a statement to PEOPLE in response to the report. “Some of the actions we have taken have been reported publicly, some have not. We offer employees discretion and fairness, and we take swift action when we learn of unacceptable behavior. That said, we cannot corroborate or confirm many of the situations described.”

The network continued, “We continue to look for ways to improve our workplace and this period of reflection and action has been important to all of us. We are not done with this process.”