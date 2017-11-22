New Charlie Rose Accuser Claims He Forced Her to Watch Explicit Film Scene

Another woman has come forward with a sexual misconduct claim against Charlie Rose, the veteran newsman fired from CBS and PBS after accusations from eight women came to light. Sarah Gordon, who worked as an intern on the Charlie Rose talk show in 2002, told NBC News in a new report that Rose forced her to watch a sexually explicit scene from the movie Secretary when she came to deliver mail to his apartment one evening.

“I proceeded to go into the living room, and he said, ‘I want to show you this scene from this movie,’ and he said, ‘Have a seat,’ you know, ‘relax,’ and he proceeded to turn on the film Secretary, which is a sexually involved film involving S&M, unfortunately,” Gordon said.

“He asked me, ‘How does this make you feel?’” she added. “I did not run, but I [was] just like, ‘Oh, okay. Well, I guess some people are really into this and I’m not.’”

The Washington Post published an initial report in which the subjects, who either worked or wanted to work for Charlie Rose, detailed instances when Rose groped their bodies, walked around naked in their presence, and made lewd phone calls. Rose was subsequently suspended and then fired from CBS News (which airs CBS This Morning) and PBS (which aired Charlie Rose).

Three additional women have come forward since with similar allegations to CBS following an internal investigation.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior,” Rose said in a statement following The Post‘s report.

“I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” he continued. “I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

“I think he’s probably troubled, and I have empathy for people that are troubled and, you know, I think we all have issues in life,” Gordon said. “I don’t think someone like that deserves to have a position like that if they’re going to abuse their power anyway, so I think it’s probably best, for the best.”