The actor died Sunday from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, a representative for Robinson confirmed to PEOPLE

Charlie Robinson, Known for His Role on NBC's Night Court, Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, best known for his role in the NBC sitcom Night Court, has died. He was 75.

The actor died Sunday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, a representative for Robinson confirmed to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Robinson made his screen debut in 1971, appearing in the legal drama Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law. The same year, he also made an appearance in Jack Nicholson's directorial debut Drive, He Said.

Throughout the next decade, he would have recurring roles in shows including Buffalo Bill and Flamingo Road.

In 1984, Robinson landed the character of Mac, a Vietnam war veteran and the court clerk at the Manhattan Criminal Court, in the NBC series Night Court. He played the character for eight seasons, until 1992.

Charles Robinson Credit: E. Charbonneau/WireImage

Robinson's career spans over 50 years, with more starring roles in television series including Home Improvement, Hart of Dixie, and Mom. Most recently, he played the role of Charles in the Freeform mini-series Love in the Time of Corona.

On the big screen, Robinson has been in films including The Black Gestapo, Beowulf, Antwone Fisher, The House Bunny, and Hoovey.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Robinson also had a vibrant stage career, winning several awards including the Best Actor Ovation Award for his performance as Troy Maxson in August Wilson's Fences.