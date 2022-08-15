'Shantaram' First Look: See Charlie Hunnam in the New Apple TV+ Show and Find Out When It Premieres

Apple TV+'s take on Shantaram will debut on Oct. 14.

Based on the 2005 book of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram follows the life of fugitive Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) as he settles into a life of crime in Bombay, India. The first three installments of the 12-episode series will premiere in mid-October with subsequent episodes airing each Friday through December.

A First Look image from Shantaram shows the 42-year-old Sons of Anarchy alum riding a motorcycle through India's largest city. The series will show Hunnam's Ford, an Australian prison escapee who's living a double life in Bombay — running a local health clinic by day while becoming increasingly entangled with the Bombay mafia.

According to a release, "Ford is committed to living under the radar and alone — a lifestyle that allows him to hold onto his freedom. But that freedom, and solitary existence, will be threatened when he meets Karla (Antonia Desplat) and questions if love is worth more than freedom. Ford's future will become a question between the two — freedom which may not be possible without his involvement in the illegal, and dangerous world of Bombay crime."

Dominik Magdziak Photography/WireImage

Shantaram had sold more than 6 million copies as of 2018, when Apple TV+ won the rights to adapt the novel in a 2018 bidding war.

Brought to Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content's AC Studios, Shantaram is written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot. Bharat Nalluri is the season's director, and serves alongside co-creators Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel and Eric Warren Singer.