Charlie Cox Shares How 'Daredevil' Tone Will Shift amid Disney+ Move: 'Has to Be a Reincarnation'

The original Daredevil series aired on Netflix — but star Charlie Cox teased that his new series, Daredevil: Born Again, "has to be different" from its predecessor, given its new home on Disney+

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on December 23, 2022 02:31 PM
Charlie Cox attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Daredevil fans can expect to see a rebirth, of sorts, as the beloved series moves to a new streaming home.

The popular Marvel Comics series, created by Drew Goddard, aired its first three seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. But the show was canceled in November 2018.

Now, the series is being revived at Disney+ as Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox, who stars as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, revealed what can be expected of the upcoming show.

"This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different," Cox, 40, told NME. "Otherwise why are we doing it?"

Fans recently got to see Cox's titular character in an episode of She-Hulk, during which Murdock hooks up with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

The version of Cox's Murdock shown on She-Hulk differed from what Daredevil lovers were used to since he appeared as "quick-witted and funny and charismatic and carefree at times," the actor said. When it comes to Daredevil: Born Again, Cox believes that there will be similarities and differences to the brooding character fans once knew.

Marvel's Daredevil - Charlie Cox
Patrick Harbron/Netflix

"My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience," he said. "My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won't be as gory."

For fans hoping to see Murdock/Daredevil's story continued from the original series, Cox said: "I would say to those people, we've done that."

"Let's take the things that really worked, but can we broaden?" he added. "Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we've learned about what works?"

Daredevil: Born Again is slated to premiere in 2024.

