Charlie Cox Shares How 'Daredevil' Tone Will Shift amid Disney+ Move: 'Has to Be a Reincarnation'

Daredevil fans can expect to see a rebirth, of sorts, as the beloved series moves to a new streaming home.

The popular Marvel Comics series, created by Drew Goddard, aired its first three seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. But the show was canceled in November 2018.

Now, the series is being revived at Disney+ as Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox, who stars as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, revealed what can be expected of the upcoming show.

"This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different," Cox, 40, told NME. "Otherwise why are we doing it?"

Fans recently got to see Cox's titular character in an episode of She-Hulk, during which Murdock hooks up with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

The version of Cox's Murdock shown on She-Hulk differed from what Daredevil lovers were used to since he appeared as "quick-witted and funny and charismatic and carefree at times," the actor said. When it comes to Daredevil: Born Again, Cox believes that there will be similarities and differences to the brooding character fans once knew.

Patrick Harbron/Netflix

"My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience," he said. "My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won't be as gory."

For fans hoping to see Murdock/Daredevil's story continued from the original series, Cox said: "I would say to those people, we've done that."

"Let's take the things that really worked, but can we broaden?" he added. "Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we've learned about what works?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Daredevil: Born Again is slated to premiere in 2024.