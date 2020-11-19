Apple TV+ previously offered It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown exclusively on its streaming service, making it the first time the special was not shown on broadcast TV for Halloween

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials to Air on PBS After Deal with Apple TV+

The Peanuts gang is coming back to broadcast television!

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas — which found a new home with Apple TV+ last month — will return to network TV this holiday season in ad-free broadcasts on PBS and PBS Kids on November 22 and December 13, respectively, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

In addition, the classic holiday Peanuts specials will stream ad-free on Apple TV+ — Thanksgiving will start streaming for subscribers on November 18 and be available for free from November 25 through November 27.

As for Christmas, Apple TV+ subscribers can start streaming the iconic holiday special on December 4. The show will be available for free from December 11 through December 13.

Image zoom A Charlie Brown Christmas | Credit: ABC

News of Peanuts returning to broadcast TV comes a month after Apple TV+ announced It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown — the franchise's Halloween special — would only be available on its platform as part of an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions.

The Charlie Brown holiday shows made their debut back in the 1960s on CBS and later aired on ABC.

Apple TV+'s decision to offer the cartoon exclusively on its streaming service made it the first time Great Pumpkin was not shown on broadcast TV in decades, sparking a Change.org petition that garnered over 250,000 signatures.