Charli XCX to Executive Produce Netflix Series About Indie Band Nasty Cherry

It’s Charli, baby!

Pop star Charli XCX is taking on the small screen by executive producing a Netflix series about the all-female indie band signed to her Vroom Vroom Recordings label, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

The “1999” singer hand-picked the members of Nasty Cherry: guitarist Chloe Chaidez, drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson, singer Gabbriette Bechtel and bassist Georgia Somary. And I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry will follow their journey to becoming a band — from moving in together and their first practice to their first performance and debut single release and everything in between,” according to Netflix. All the women help write and produce their songs, including current singles “WIN” and “Live Forever.”

Image zoom Nasty Cherry and Charli XCX (far left) Gary Gershoff/Getty

Image zoom Nasty Cherry (inset: Charli XCX) Atlantic Records; Inset: Marcus Cooper

“It felt very natural even though it’s a ‘manufactured’ band, as it were,” Knox-Hewson told Rolling Stone of their formation.

In addition to the six-episode docuseries, Nasty Cherry is releasing a new single, “Music with Your Dad,” in November.

I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry debuts Nov. 15 on Netflix.