Charli XCX Returns to SNL After Her Original Performance Was Canceled Due to COVID-19 Surge

Charli XCX made the most of her rain check!

After her initial Saturday Night Live performance scheduled for Dec. 2021 was canceled due to the omicron COVID-19 variant, the British singer returned to the iconic sketch show Saturday to perform two singles from her upcoming album Crash.

Charli, 29, first impressed with a captivating solo version of "Beg for You" — complete with duet partner Rina Sawayama's name tag at the start of her verse — as she donned a stylish white ensemble to complement her flawless act.

The singer then rocked the stage during her live version of "Baby" as she and her dancers busted out energetic choreography for her latest single in an all-black outfit mirroring her earlier costume.

Aside from her singing performances, Charli was also featured in a sketch as a singing meatball growing out of cast member Sarah Sherman's underarm.

Oscar Isaac hosted Saturday's episode, which marked Charli's second time on the long-running NBC comedy program after a 2014 appearance.

Back in December, Charli XCX was set to perform her song "New Shapes" alongside Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. However, the musical guest portion of the episode was postponed due to the surge in the omicron COVID-19 variant in New York City, PEOPLE confirmed.

Just hours ahead of Paul Rudd's 5th episode as host, the NBC sketch comedy show announced that it would no longer have a live audience and that cast and crew members would be limited.

"Due to the recent spike in the omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew," SNL announced on Twitter.

"Hi everyone. Due to the limited crew at tonight's taping of SNL my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. I am devastated and heartbroken. Myself, Caroline, Christine and all of our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the SNL team to bring the most amazing musical performance to life," Charli wrote at the time.

"It can't happen this time but I'll be back! I am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad," she added. "Please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven't already. Lots of love, Charli."