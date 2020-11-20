TikTok's Charli D'Amelio Says She Knows She's a ‘Good Person’ After Family Dinner Video Drama

The TikTok star and her sister Dixie recently came under fire for their behavior in a recent YouTube video , in which a personal chef prepared a meal for their family

Charli D'Amelio is staying positive.

Hours after the TikTok star broke down in tears as she and her sister Dixie came under fire for their behavior in a recent YouTube video — in which a personal chef prepared a multi-course meal for their family — Charli, 16, said that despite the backlash, she knows she has “a good heart.”

At one point in the video, which was posted on the sisters’ family channel, Charli, 16 made faces while the chef described the meal, while elsewhere in the clip, her 19-year-old sister made gagging noises after encountering a snail on her plate.

Some viewers took issue with the sisters’ behavior, accusing them of being "disrespectful" and "rude."

During an Instagram Live on Thursday, Charli tearfully addressed the backlash. "You can hate on me for whatever I've done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding, like, I just feel like that's not okay," she said in a clip captured by a fan account.

Hours later, Charli struck a more positive note on social media before calling it a night — and moving to put the drama behind her.

“Tomorrow i will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face! at the end of the day i know i am a good person with a good heart and i will never change that about myself,” she wrote on Twitter. “i love you all!”

In a TikTok video on Wednesday, her sister Dixie said that the situation had been "ridiculously blown out of proportion."

"My family and I have been working with chef Aaron May for a couple of months now, working on content for our channel and working on content for his channel, and [we've] made an amazing friendship," she explained. "I would never in any way want to be taken as disrespectful, especially for an out of context 15-second clip.”

Image zoom Charli and Dixie D'Amelio | Credit: Dixie D'Amelio/Instagram

The chef himself also said the situation was "all fun and games" and that he was not upset with the girls.