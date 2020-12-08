Charli D'Amelio Reveals the Advice Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Gave Her: 'I Needed' It

Charli D'Amelio has friends in high places.

The TikTok star, 16, opened up about a recent run-in she had with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez — and revealed the advice the A-list couple gave her.

"I saw J.Lo and A-Rod not that long ago and I thought that it was an intervention," D'Amelio told Entertainment Tonight. "I thought that they had planned this because it was just my mom and dad, and J.Lo and A-Rod."

D'Amelio said the singer, 51, and former baseball player, 45, encouraged her to hold her head high, even when times get tough.

"They were just like, 'Yeah, you just can't be caught up in what's going on that's wrong ... you really need to push forward,'" she said. "I was like, 'Who set this up?' Because I was in such a bad place for such a long time, letting everything that anyone said just bring me down. After it was over I was like, 'Okay, but like seriously, who planned this?' Like, this could not have been a [better time]."

While D'Amelio said it was a chance meeting, hearing Lopez and her fiancé's words served as the perfect reminder of "why I do this every day."

"I was like, 'The world just works out like this. You said everything that I needed to hear, that is insane,'" she told ET. "This happened to make me get out of that, and be happy again, smile again and mean it. I feel like that's where I am now, where it's obviously ups and downs. I mean, I'm emotional. I'm a teenager. It's gonna happen."

"But those ups are just staying for longer and that's what's so nice," she added. "Because each of these people that I talk to, it's helping remind me who I am and why I'm here and why I do this every day. And it's just so important."

Lopez and Rodriguez's words of encouragement came after the social media star, who has over 100 million TikTok followers, faced backlash for her and her sister Dixie D'Amelio's behavior in a YouTube video last month.

In the video, a personal chef prepared a multi-course meal for the D'Amelio family and pal James Charles. At one point, D'Amelio could be seen making faces while the chef described the meal, and elsewhere in the clip, her 19-year-old sister made gagging noises after encountering a snail on her plate.

Some viewers took issue with the sisters' behavior, accusing them of being "disrespectful" and "rude."

D'Amelio tearfully addressed the backlash during an Instagram Live at the time, where she called the situation a "misunderstanding."

"You can hate on me for whatever I've done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding, like, I just feel like that's not okay," she said in a clip captured by a fan account. "And if this is the community that I'm in and the community that I put myself in, I don't know if I want to do that anymore."

Hours later, she shared a more positive message, saying she was going to put the drama behind her.