Charli D’Amelio was the first TikTok star to reach 100 million followers, about two years after her first viral video

Charli D'Amelio's Mom on Her Daughter's Reaction to Going Viral the First Time: 'What Do I Do Now?'

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio couldn't believe her own fame at first.

Her mom, Heidi D'Amelio, recently opened up about her daughter's initial reaction to going viral on the video app for the first time. Since then, Charli - who joined about two years ago - has built up a massive fanbase, becoming the first TikToker to reach 100 million followers.

During an appearance on the Band of Mothers podcast, Heidi recalled how Charli, 17, filmed a clip of herself dancing on the way to a dance workshop, and exited the event to find that it "went crazy" in terms of views.

"She's just like, 'What do I do? What's happening? What do I do now?'" said Heidi, who is also mom to 19-year-old Dixie D'Amelio.

"I was just surprised that she reacted that way," she continued. "You never know how you're going to react like, who thinks about that? But it was definitely an interesting like, 'What do I do now?'"

From there, the rest was history. "She went to sleep and the next day was a normal day and she posted, and that one went viral, and then it was a thing," Heidi said.

Charli, Dixie and Heidi, as well as dad Marc, are all set to be featured on an upcoming Hulu reality series, titled The D'Amelio Show.

According to a press release, the show, which does not yet have a premiere date, will follow the teens as they dabble in Hollywood careers, facing "new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined" after being plucked from "relative obscurity."

Dixie D'Amelio Charli and Dixie D'Amelio | Credit: Dixie D'Amelio/Instagram

Charli, in particular, will be shown "working to balance fame and family, life with dancing, running a budding empire, making new friends in L.A. and battling the naysayers online."

Meanwhile, parents Heidi and Marc navigate raising teens while "supporting their daughters' dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood."