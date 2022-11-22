Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'

The 18-year-old TikTok star and her partner received perfect scores on Monday night, capping a season of dancing excellence for the duo

By
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Published on November 22, 2022 08:34 AM
MARK BALLAS, JOSEPH BAENA, CHARLI D’AMELIO
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Charli D'Amelio and her Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas showed smooth moves throughout this season — but right after being crowned champions Monday night, they were "shell-shocked."

"Oh my gosh, it happened so fast!" Charli, 18, told reporters after the finale. "I couldn't even really comprehend what was going on, and then they put me in the air. I was like, 'What?' "

And her partner was even in step with her reaction upon winning the Mirrorball Trophy — marking his first victory since he and Shawn Johnson came out on top of the competition 13 years ago.

"I think we're both still a bit staggered," admitted Ballas, 36, adding of Charli, "It's like she's still shell-shocked."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – CHARLI D’AMELIO, MARK BALLAS
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. ABC/Eric McCandless

For the TikTok star, whose perfect scores Monday night capped a season of stellar performances, the chance to compete for the disco ball meant more than just attaining the trophy.

"I've learned so much, whether it's about all these new styles of dance or just myself as a person or learning how to perform anything," Charli said. "I've learned a whole lot about it all, and that's thanks to Mark."

Appearing alongside mom Heidi D'Amelio as the first mother-daughter competitors on the show also gave Charli the opportunity to step outside of her comfort zone.

"I do a lot of stuff with my family. And I wasn't sure how this was going to go," she said. "But it was so amazing having my mom be a part of this competition, but then also having her come and watch me was really cool."

"And to see her dance tonight, it was just all a great experience and I think we both got a lot out of this show for ourselves and that was really awesome," Charli added.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Finale”
Mark Ballas and Charli D'Amelio. ABC/Eric McCandless

Charli has been outspoken about the pressures of social-media stardom as a teenager in her and her older sister Dixie D'Amelio's Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show.

But the social-media personality shared earlier this fall that appearing on DWTS has helped her renew her excitement for performing.

"Dance wasn't something that I found fun anymore," Charli said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in September. "It was something that was more just, I did to do it and it was over when it was over and I didn't look forward to it anymore. And with Dancing With the Stars every week, I'm hearing from other people that I finally look like I'm having fun."

She continued, "I look happy and I'm feeling those same things that I used to feel when I was younger, dancing, that I kind of lost and thought that I wouldn't find again. Just because it had been so long without being that excited for performance."

"To be able to do that again is really a full-circle moment for me, and just makes me really happy," Charli added.

