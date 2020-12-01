Charli D'Amelio to Host Giving Tuesday Fundraiser on TikTok, Donating $100K to Dance Charity

The app partnered with the star on the "Charli D'Amelio Dance Grant" to donate $100,000 to the American Dance Movement

Charli D'Amelio is bringing her talents to this year's Giving Tuesday, the globally recognized day of giving back.

After recently becoming the first creator to reach 100 million followers on TikTok, the teen will host a live-streamed fundraiser on the social media app Tuesday evening, officially kicking off #GivingSzn. The event will benefit the American Dance Movement, an organization focused on improving and increasing access to dance education in the U.S.

TikTok has partnered with 16-year-old D'Amelio, a trained dancer, on the "Charli D'Amelio Dance Grant" to donate $100,000 to the American Dance Movement ahead of the livestream. During the event, D'Ameliowill announce some of the local ADM community programs that will receive the grant as viewers are encouraged to make additional contributions through the donation sticker.

The event is part of TikTok's month-long programming for #GivingSzn, which will also include a variety show from singer Cyndi Lauper in support of True Colors United, an Aly & AJ performance benefiting the Jed Foundation and more.

"The TikTok community has truly come together this year to bring sunshine and positivity to those around them – through comedic relief, artists whose music inspired dance challenges the world round, and everyday acts of kindness captured in delightfully heartwarming moments," the company said in a release.

Also on Tuesday, D'Amelio released her first book, Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real. The book details her childhood and family life, including how she stays positive in the face of cyberbullying.

The book walks readers through how to navigate social media presences and digital friendships while developing a confident and a strong identity and features exclusive photos, writing prompts and a bonus sticker sheet.

This week, D'Amelio will take part in two virtual events in local bookstores to promote the release, one on Wednesday located in her hometown in Connecticut and the other on Saturday in her mom's hometown in Louisiana.