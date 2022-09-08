Heidi and Charli D'Amelio Get Real About Competing on 'DWTS' : 'There Can Only Be One Winner'

The mother-daughter duo opened up about their approach to the beloved Disney+ dancing competition, which they'll be on opposing sides of this year

By
and Dana Rose Falcone
Published on September 8, 2022 05:18 PM
Heidi D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

It's a battle of the generations on the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars!

For the first time in the show's history, a mother and daughter are facing off to claim the coveted Mirrorball Trophy and the title of champion as social media titan Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi head toward the ballroom floor.

Of course, this isn't just any mother-daughter date — now they're competition.

"I think I've never really competed against my mom in anything," Charli told PEOPLE in a press conference for the upcoming season Thursday. "We are not a competitive family with each other, but we are competitive with other things and for me, especially dance. So I think we're both excited and happy for each other, but there's definitely that little bit of competition that will happen throughout this season."

That competitive edge between the stars of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show is already brewing, but just as they are in their popular reality series, the D'Amelios are also focused on seeing the family win.

During the press conference, Heidi even revealed that a victory for Charli would be nice for her to experience — but the mother of social media stars Charli and Dixie isn't down without a (dance) fight.

"I think we're going into it both of us, going to do our best," Heidi, 50, told PEOPLE. "We're not going to hold back. We're going to do everything that we can to learn and grow and learn all the dances and perform. So I would do that either way and I think she would too."

Heidi and Charli, 18, were the first two stars announced for DWTS' new season, which kicks off on Disney+ Sept. 19 and also features big names in The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, actor Wayne Brady, actress Selma Blair, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son model Joseph Baena and Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino, among others.

For partners, Heidi is tapped in with Artem Chigvintsev, while her daughter will be dancing alongside returning pro-favorite Mark Ballas. Judges, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return as the show moves to Disney+.

Charli's already got a few fans in her corner too as she faces off against her mother, including boyfriend Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Charli shared that Landon, 18, is supportive of her next step. "He can see the improvement in just three days hopefully," she said. "But he's always super sweet and excited whenever I'm excited about something."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio attend TIME Women Of The Year at Spago L'extérieur on March 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Charli and Heidi D'Amelio. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

While the family might be torn on who to root for — with Charli explaining on Good Morning America that her sister Dixie, 21, is Team Charli all the way — Heidi knows that however things go, it's "all in good fun."

"And we love each other. But she wants to win. I want to win," Heidi said. "But at the end of the day, there can only be one winner."

Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+, followed by season 2 of The D'Amelio Show Sept. 28 on Hulu.

