TikTok's Charli D'Amelio Wants to Show It's 'Okay to Have Feelings' by Talking About Online Hate

Charli D'Amelio isn't afraid to talk about her feelings.

The star, who has over 75 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, opens up to PEOPLE about dealing with negativity online, saying she speaks out about the hate she receives in hopes that it will help others dealing with similar issues.

"I do try to talk about it as much as I can. A lot of people are afraid to," she tells PEOPLE. "I feel the more I talk about it, the more normalized it is for people to open about their feelings. If I'm talking about it and they know that this bothers me and they are going through a similar thing, maybe at school, just showing people that it's okay to have feelings. It's okay to not be 100% all the time."

And by calling out the hateful comments, she wants people to realize the impact their words can have.

"It's important to know that your words can hurt people," she adds. "We have to be kind, either on the internet or in real life."

Speaking out often opens her up for even more criticism, says Charli, 16. And while it can hurt, the positive impact far outweighs the temporary pain.

"When you do discuss it, you tend to get more [hate]," she says. "But at the same time, there are people who reach out to me with stories of how they are struggling through similar issues. It brings a lot of people together, and that's what I do it for."

But Charli certainly isn't letting any internet trolls slow her down. The teen makes her voice acting debut in the upcoming animated film Stardog and Turbocat — an experience she says she'll never forget.

"It was something so new to me," says Charli, who stars as a scientist mouse named Tinker. "After getting in the studio and figuring out how to make my words have different emotions I realized how challenging it really was. But it was so rewarding. It's probably one of the most fun experiences I've ever had."

As for what's next? Charli is open to all possibilities.

"There are still so many things I'd like to try," she says. "With all of the amazing opportunities coming my way I'm trying to keep an open mind."

"I hope to have more performances with dance and show people more of my trained dancing, rather than just TikTok," she adds. "That's something I've worked at for my entire life. I'd also love to do more acting. There are new things coming up every day!"