"They are scared by a confident woman," the TikTok star said of her haters

Charli D’Amelio Claps Back at Critics Who Say She 'Glowed Down': 'They Liked When I Was Fragile'

Charli D'Amelio is not backing down from her haters.

The TikTok star, 16, addressed criticism that she looks differently from the start of quarantine on the latest episode of her and 19-year-old sister Dixie's podcast, Charli and Dixie: Two Chix.

"I was this video of you from the first week of quarantine, and you look so different," Dixie told her younger sister and fellow TikTok star. "Not in a bad way, you look good now. You had eye lashes and you were really tan."

"What I’m going to say is the fact that everyone says, ‘I used to look prettier.’ Like what do you want me to do?" Charli said in frustration.

After Dixie tried to reassure her sister that critics tend to say that "everyone has glowed down," Charli responded, "What do you want me to do? Like I can't...but they say in the beginning, beginning."

Image zoom Charli and Dixie D'Amelio | Credit: Dixie D'Amelio/Instagram

"I feel you don't like how you did then," Dixie told her sister.

"I hate how I look now, because now I wanna look how I did then," Charli explained. "But then, when I looked like that, I didn’t like it, so what do you want me to do? Just be sad?”

Dixie then pointed out that the criticism against her sister came after Charli cut her hair. "I don't know how a four-inch haircut changed you so much."

"Because it gave me confidence, and they liked when I was fragile," Charli said. "It's true. They are scared by a confident woman."

Charli has become a household name among social media users thanks to her rise to fame on TikTok, where the teen posts dance and lip-sync videos to her nearly 100 million followers.

In July, Charli shocked her TikTok followers when she showed off the latest of her ever-changing look: brand-new bold blue hair color, done by colorist Greta Veshta.

Throughout the timelapse video, Charli sat in the hair salon wearing her protective face covering while Veshta got to work dyeing the underlayer of her hair. When the color was complete, the star showed off her sleek style by pushing the front of her hair back to reveal the blue hue hiding beneath.

She has since changed the blue in her hair to hot pink.

Image zoom Charli D'Amelio | Credit: Charli D’Amelio/Instagram

Image zoom Charli D'Amelio | Credit: Charli D’Amelio/Instagram

The dancer also used TikTok to show off her nose job earlier this summer, sharing a series of photos starting from before and after the surgery. "Two broken noses lots of nose bleeds and breathing problems for 11 months! i can finally breathe like normal and get back to dancing," Charli said.