Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Reunite on TikTok 2 Months After Split
Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson announced their split in April after several months of dating
Are Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson back together?
D’Amelio and Hudson (a.k.a. Lil Huddy) sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this week, reuniting on TikTok nearly two months after they called it quits.
On Tuesday, D'Amelio uploaded a video showing herself dancing in a pool. Hudson made a surprise appearance at the end.
"The boy," she captioned the clip.
Hudson, 18, also posted his own video with D'Amelio, writing, "long time no see bruvv."
While the former couple hasn't commented on their current relationship status, D'Amelio, 16, appeared to be visiting the Hype House over the weekend.
D'Amelio, who officially parted ways with the social media creative collective last month, posted videos with several other members, including Kouvr Annon.
“Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together,” D’Amelio, who turns 16 on May 1, wrote on her Instagram Story. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him.”
At the time, Hudson seemingly denied cheating rumors on Twitter, writing, “I love one woman. Do not tell lies.”
D’Amelio and Hudson were first linked in late December, though they did not confirm their relationship until a month later, posting a PDA-packed Instagram.
D’Amelio and Hudson are among TikTok's top stars. D'Amelio is the most-followed person on the social media app with 61.9 million followers. Hudson, meanwhile, has 20.9 million TikTok followers.