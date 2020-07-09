TikTok's Charli D'Amelio Breaks Down over Chase Hudson Drama: 'It Should Not Have Happened'

Charli D'Amelio is speaking out and apologizing for her part in the latest TikTok drama.

The 16-year-old broke down in tears during an Instagram Live on Wednesday after her ex Chase Hudson (a.k.a. Lil Huddy) admitted to kissing fellow TikTok star Nessa Barrett, saying the situation was "handled completely immaturely, myself included."

"It should not have happened online," she said. "It breaks my heart to see the people that I love get hate. It makes me feel so guilty that I had any part in it."

On Monday, D'Amelio lashed out at Hudson in a since-deleted tweet, writing, "i hope she was worth it. :)" She also deleted all of her Instagram pictures with Hudson, 18.

Hudson responded before deleting a tweet claiming that "all of this drama is going on because I kissed Nessa when we were both single." Barrett, 17, is TikTok star Josh Richards' ex-girlfriend, and Hudson is rumored to have sent her an inappropriate text while dating D'Amelio, which he denied.

"then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me..." D'Amelio replied.

During the Instagram Live, D'Amelio said she acted out of emotion and let her "Twitter fingers get the best" of her.

"I apologize for what I said. I was extremely hurt and I felt betrayed, so I did what I had to do to make myself feel better, but I know that it was not the right thing to do," she said.

She said she decided to speak out after seeing how much online hate Hudson and Barrett were receiving.

"I never come on here and show my true emotions, it's just you guys need to know it's never okay to tell anyone to kill themselves, it's never okay to just blatantly make fun of people for them making a mistake," she said.

She also offered an apology to both Barrett and Hudson, revealing that she had a lengthy conversation with her ex after the incident.

"Chase, I'm very sorry that you're getting hate. You do not deserve to be told the awful things that people are telling you to do," she said, holding back tears. "I still love Chase from the bottom of my heart, no matter what has happened."

"I feel that it's really important for you guys to know that you should never hate on anyone for their mistakes because everyone makes mistakes, the difference is, we are handling normal high school drama in front of millions of people," she continued.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Barrett decried the hate she has received online over the drama, revealing she's considered quitting social media.

"I’m only going to speak on this matter once because there are far more important things happening in the world right now. I'm tired of being everyone's scapegoat, no matter what I say or what people say I've done, I get hate online. Yes, Chase kissed me & nothing else happened after that. I can speak for the both of us that it didn’t mean anything," she says. "The narrative that is being spun around me is one of hate and slut shaming, and the constant DM's and emails of people telling me i’m stupid and should kill myself are getting to be too much for to me bear. I’ve deleted my apps off my phone and only re-download to post - it's gotten so bad. it makes me want to quit social media altogether. I’m thankful for my true friends, my team, and finding solace in the studio on a daily basis. My music has been my therapy, and I’m excited to share my side of the story and my truth through my music with the world when it's ready."

D'Amelio and Hudson were first linked in late December. D'Amelio announced their split in April on her Instagram Story.