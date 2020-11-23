The TikTok star reached the new milestone after losing a million followers last week following backlash over a controversial video of her family at dinner

Charli D'Amelio Becomes First TikTok Star to Reach 100 Million Followers: 'This Is a Dream'

Charli D'Amelio is building a TikTok empire!

On Sunday, the 16-year-old social media star became the first creator on the platform to reach 100 million followers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"IS THIS REAL LIFE RIGHT NOW," D'Amelio tweeted early Sunday morning. "100 MILLION PEOPLE SUPPORTING ME!! I TRULY CANNOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS REAL."

She later shared a video message with her fans on TikTok. "Thank you guys so so so much, I cannot believe that there is 100 million supporters following me right now," D'Amelio said. "That is insane, oh my goodness."

"I feel like this is a dream, kind of waiting to wake up," she continued.

Her historic milestone comes less than two years after she started making videos on the platform, and just one week after she initially lost a million followers amid backlash for her and sister Dixie D'Amelio's behavior in a recent YouTube video.

In the video, a personal chef prepared a multi-course meal for the D'Amelio family and pal James Charles. At one point, Charli could be seen making faces while the chef described the meal, while elsewhere in the clip, her 19-year-old sister made gagging noises after encountering a snail on her plate.

During another point in the video, Charli remarked that she would love to have "more time" so that she could "hit 100 mil a year after I hit a mil" followers.

"Was the 95 not enough?" Charles jokingly replied before Charli clarified that she preferred "even numbers."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Some viewers took issue with the sisters’ behavior, accusing them of being "disrespectful" and "rude." Others also called them "ungrateful."

Charli tearfully addressed the backlash during an Instagram Live on Thursday, where she called the situation a "misunderstanding."

"You can hate on me for whatever I've done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding, like, I just feel like that's not okay," she said in a clip captured by a fan account. "And if this is the community that I'm in and the community that I put myself in, I don't know if I want to do that anymore."

Hours later, Charli shared a more positive message, saying she was going to put the drama behind her.

"Tomorrow i will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face! at the end of the day i know i am a good person with a good heart and i will never change that about myself," she wrote on Twitter. "i love you all!"

The chef himself also said the situation was "all fun and games" and that he was not upset with the girls.

"Someone on production thought it would be funny to feed Dixie and Charli snails," May told The Hollywood Fix. "They didn't take it the best. I love Dixie and Charli, I've worked with them before, I'm going to work with them again. Those girls are the greatest, I love them. It was all fun and games."