All About Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio

Get to know Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's parents.

Best known as the father and mother of the social media phenoms, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio first stepped into the spotlight in the wake of their daughters' overnight successes on TikTok.

After tying the knot in May 2000, the couple welcomed Dixie in August 2001 and Charli in May 2004. In June 2019, their family discovered newfound fame as a result of their youngest daughter's viral TikTok video.

Since then, their lives have completely changed. Charli became the most-followed TikTok user in March 2020 (with over 100 million followers), the family launched an eponymous Hulu series in September 2021 and now they're embarking on a new business venture.

The family of four said goodbye to their comfortable life in an old New English suburb (where Marc ran for the Connecticut State Senate in 2018) and moved to Los Angeles, California where they now reside.

From their careers before fame to their transformed lives since, here's everything to know about the social media stars' parents.

Heidi D'Amelio

Presley Ann/Getty

Prior to becoming a mom, Heidi was a personal trainer and model. She met her husband Marc — a then-salesman for the sportswear company Mitchell & Ness — in a New York City gym in 1997. Since having Dixie and Charli, Heidi has become a huge support system for them.

She plays a major role in helping them navigate the uncharted waters of overnight fame — much of what's explored in the family's hit Hulu docuseries, The D'Amelio Show (returning to the streamer for season 2 on Sept. 28).

As the mother of two social media stars, it's no surprise that Heidi maintains a strong online presence as well. In addition to entertaining her TikTok followers of 10 million — and 2.4 million on Instagram — with her day-to-day Hollywood happenings, she also uploads to her newly created YouTube channel.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Through the platform, Heidi hopes to inform viewers about the things she's passionate about, such as home decor, fashion and health and wellness. "I'm really looking forward to showing people my life before they just knew me as Dixie and Charli's mom," she says in her first YouTube video.

Not only does she show support for her kids, but she's been a major influence on them. Most recently, she was in part the reason why Dixie decided on a bold buzzcut, ridding the social media star of her long locks.

Andrew Eccles/ABC

Charli credits her mom for teaching her "everything that I know from learning how to be confident with myself to figuring out my style and what I love about myself." She told PEOPLE, "I feel like, through every step of the way, I'm very thankful to have my mom and my parents in general, just always uplifting me."

Now, for the first time in her life, Heidi is on the opposing side of her daughter as she battles it out against Charli on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. The two made history as the first mother-daughter duo to join the cast of ABC's hit reality competition.

Marc D'Amelio

Heidi D'Amelio/Instagram

Much like his family, Marc D'Amelio has racked up an impressive social media following, with 10.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million on Instagram. While he's definitely created a presence with his fitness-focused, TikTok-challenge-consumed social media pages, Marc is a businessman first and foremost (in addition to being a dad, of course).

With over 30 years of business experience — much of which includes working in the apparel industry — Marc recently launched the eponymous company, D'Amelio Brands, where he serves as a co-founder.

David Livingston/Getty

The company's goal "is to create authentic and accessible products across a variety of industries, from fashion and beauty to CPG and lifestyle," per the company's press release. "After years of working with other brands on deals and partnerships, we have an innate knowledge of what consumers are looking for as well as the ability to identify voids in the marketplace," Marc said in a statement.

While D'Amelio Brands comes in the wake of his daughters' social media successes, Marc admitted in a recent interview with Forbes that he was skeptical of Charli and Dixie maintaining a public online presence at first.

"We weren't always behind our kids being involved in social media. We weren't the type of parents that gave our kids phones at an early age," he said. "We try to protect them as much as possible, but we also give them the tools to do whatever they want."