Entertainment TV 'Riverdale' 's Charles Melton and 'Dave' 's Chloe Bennet Have 'Been Quietly Dating for a Few Months': Source In photos exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, the couple was seen staying close to one another while shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday

Published on May 9, 2023 09:14 PM

Love is in the air for Charles Melton and Chloe Bennet! After the Riverdale actor, 32, and Dave actress, 31, were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE that "they've been quietly dating for a few months." In photos exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, Melton was captured walking down the street with his arm wrapped around Bennet. The couple kept it casual for their outing, with Melton wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, tan jeans, white sneakers and sunglasses, while Bennet wore an all-black ensemble with matching black sunglasses and her hair pulled into a ponytail. BACKGRID Inside Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet's Hollywood Bungalow — and to-Die-for Loft Closet Melton's last public relationship came in 2018 after he and his fellow Riverdale costar Camila Mendes confirmed rumors of a romance with a PDA-filled Instagram in October of that year. The costars then marked an end to their relationship after more than a year of dating in December 2019. The actor is best known for his role as Reggie Mantle on Riverdale, which he has been starring on since its debut in 2017. In March 2022, the series was renewed for a seventh and final season, which is currently airing on The CW. His recent credits also include Peacock's Poker Face, Hulu's History of the World, Part II, and the upcoming film May December.

As for Bennet, she has kept her love life relatively private, but is best known for starring in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Daisy Johnson/Quake. The actress has also been busy with multiple projects, including this year's romcom Married By Mistake, voicing the role of Yi in Dreamwork's Abominable and the Invisible City and appearing as photographer Robyn in FXX's Dave alongside rapper/comedian Dave Burd, also known as "Lil Dicky".