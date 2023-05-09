'Riverdale' 's Charles Melton and 'Dave' 's Chloe Bennet Have 'Been Quietly Dating for a Few Months': Source

In photos exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, the couple was seen staying close to one another while shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

Published on May 9, 2023 09:14 PM
Beverly Hills, CA - *** web embargo expires May 10th 6.49 pm pst 2023 ****EXCLUSIVE* Chase Sui's ex, Charles Melton, is seen with his arm around his new girlfriend Chloe Bennett while shopping in Beverly Hills. The Riverdale star was seen in loose parachute style pants and a long sleeved crew as he walked with his arm around the Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star. Melton was briefly linked to Chase Sui after his split from his Riverdale costar Camila Mendes. Pictured: Charles Melton BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BACKGRID

Love is in the air for Charles Melton and Chloe Bennet!

After the Riverdale actor, 32, and Dave actress, 31, were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE that "they've been quietly dating for a few months."

In photos exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, Melton was captured walking down the street with his arm wrapped around Bennet.

The couple kept it casual for their outing, with Melton wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, tan jeans, white sneakers and sunglasses, while Bennet wore an all-black ensemble with matching black sunglasses and her hair pulled into a ponytail.

Beverly Hills, CA - *** web embargo expires May 10th 6.49 pm pst 2023 ****EXCLUSIVE* Chase Sui's ex, Charles Melton, is seen with his arm around his new girlfriend Chloe Bennett while shopping in Beverly Hills. The Riverdale star was seen in loose parachute style pants and a long sleeved crew as he walked with his arm around the Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star. Melton was briefly linked to Chase Sui after his split from his Riverdale costar Camila Mendes. Pictured: Charles Melton BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Melton's last public relationship came in 2018 after he and his fellow Riverdale costar Camila Mendes confirmed rumors of a romance with a PDA-filled Instagram in October of that year. The costars then marked an end to their relationship after more than a year of dating in December 2019.

The actor is best known for his role as Reggie Mantle on Riverdale, which he has been starring on since its debut in 2017. In March 2022, the series was renewed for a seventh and final season, which is currently airing on The CW.

His recent credits also include Peacock's Poker Face, Hulu's History of the World, Part II, and the upcoming film May December.

As for Bennet, she has kept her love life relatively private, but is best known for starring in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Daisy Johnson/Quake.

The actress has also been busy with multiple projects, including this year's romcom Married By Mistake, voicing the role of Yi in Dreamwork's Abominable and the Invisible City and appearing as photographer Robyn in FXX's Dave alongside rapper/comedian Dave Burd, also known as "Lil Dicky".

