Charles Krauthammer Dies at 68, 13 Days After He Announced He Had Just Weeks Left to Live

Charles Krauthammer, former Fox News commentator and conservative columnist, has died. He was 68.

Krauthammer died on Thursday from cancer of the small intestine, the Washington Post confirmed. His passing comes less than two weeks after he announced in a Washington Post farewell column, titled “A note to readers” on June 8 that his cancer had returned and that his “fight is over.”

“I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me,” said Krauthammer, who regularly appeared on Fox News Channel’s Special Report.

He revealed he underwent a procedure in August “to remove a cancerous tumor in my abdomen,” which he believed to be successful. Unfortunately, “it caused a cascade of secondary complications,” and had been in the hospital battling them.

“There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly,” Krauthammer explained. “My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”

Krauthammer graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1975 before joining the administration of President Jimmy Carter. Two years later, in 1987, he won a Pulitzer Prize for his commentary in the Post. Krauthammer also contributed to TIME.

Krauthammer concluded his farewell column for the Post: “I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend, Charles Krauthammer. A gifted doctor and brilliant political commentator, Charles was a guiding voice throughout his time with FOX News and we were incredibly fortunate to showcase his extraordinary talent on our programs. He was an inspiration to all of us and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife Robyn and his son Daniel,” FOX News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

FOX News Channel will air a special tribute, titled Charles Krauthammer: His Words, on June 22 at 9 PM/ET and 1AM/ET.